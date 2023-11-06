Western nations restore economic sanctions to impede progress of their competitors

(MENAFN) Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov suggested that Western nations, losing their economic edge to the East, are resorting to economic sanctions as a means to impede the progress of their competitors.



He made these remarks on Sunday during the Znanie Federal Education Marathon held at the Russia International Exhibition and Forum in Moscow. Siluanov also noted that a global shift of power is already in progress.



“The old systems are becoming obsolete, new forces are coming, new economies are emerging – China, Russia, India. The East is actively developing, and the old economies that previously dominated, both economically and politically, are gradually deflating,” he declared, stressing that such “changes always happen painfully.”



The minister explained that the West “clings to methods such as using their currencies as weapons to hold other economies back.” Consequently, to “preserve the old order” with sanctions, Western countries primarily harm their own economies, he said, while “new economies are growing faster, new forces and muscles of countries are increasing and politically they are becoming more powerful.”

