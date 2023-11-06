Ukraine prepares for significant bombing of Russia

(MENAFN) A Ukrainian commander in charge of UAV operations has stated that Kiev is preparing for a significant drone bombing campaign against Russia this winter as the action on the ground is anticipated to slow down due to inclement weather. In what Russian officials called "terrorist attacks," Kiev has regularly deployed drone strikes on civilian infrastructure, even reaching Moscow.



Sergey Baranov, the chief of the General Staff's Main Directorate of Combat Strike Systems, hinted at a "new aerial bombardment" of Russia's border regions and the Crimean Peninsula, home to the vital Black Sea Fleet base, in an interview with a news agency on Sunday.



“We intend to capitalize on the experience we have gained over the previous years and use drones to inflict a devastating effect on the Russians when the fighting will be much more static,” he stated.



The general also explained that Kiev places special focus on targeting Crimea – which he described as a key logistical hub – to prevent Moscow from portraying it as its own territory. “We are aggressively fighting against this,” Baranov emphasized.



In 2014, after a coup in Kiev supported by the West, the peninsula held a public referendum in which the majority of voters decided to join Russia. The outcomes have not been acknowledged by Ukraine or its Western supporters.

