Ukrainian Security Service identifies Patriarch Kirill as suspect in criminal case

(MENAFN) The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) has officially identified Patriarch Kirill, the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, as a suspect in a criminal case. This case is linked to his alleged significant support for Moscow's military campaign against Kiev.



The agency claimed in a statement on Saturday that it had gathered evidence against the religious leader and accused him of "promoting the armed aggression of the Russian Federation and denying the war crimes" in collaboration with the prosecutor general's office.



The SBU said that Kirill “is a member of the inner circle of Russia’s top military and political leadership,” continuing that he exploits Orthodox communities both at home as well as in Ukraine “to spread propaganda.”



The primate may be charged with three felonies in total, the security service said. These counts include "planning, preparation, initiation, and waging an aggressive war," as well as "justification" and "glorification" of Russia's actions in the conflict and encroachment on Ukraine's territorial integrity.



Kirill urged all parties to try their hardest to prevent civilian losses on February 24, 2022, the day Russia began its military action, while emphasizing that the centuries-old ties among the Russian and Ukrainian peoples would enable them to transcend the political rift.

MENAFN06112023000045015839ID1107379444