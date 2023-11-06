Consumer Demand Propels Russian Retailers with USD44 Billion Boost

(MENAFN) Russia's retail sector received a significant boost in September, with consumer demand showing remarkable resilience. The surge in consumer spending is attributed to factors such as higher real wages and historically low levels of unemployment, according to data from Russia's Tax Service and statistics agency Rosstat.



In the third quarter of this year, households allocated 81.9 percent of their income towards goods and services, representing a notable increase from the 79 percent reported in the same period last year. This uptick underscores the sustained growth in consumer confidence and spending habits.



The retail trade turnover in September experienced an impressive annual increase of 12.2 percent, surpassing market expectations and totaling over 1 trillion rubles, equivalent to more than USD44 billion. Notably, retail sales, a pivotal indicator of consumer demand, have notched levels not seen since the significant expansion of Ukraine-related sanctions by Western nations early last year.



Economists are cautiously optimistic about the trajectory of Russia's retail sector, forecasting a 5.2 percent growth in retail turnover for 2023 following a 6 percent dip in 2022. However, experts caution that as deposit and lending rates rise, consumer activity may begin to taper towards the end of the year.



Data from Rosstat reveals that the real cash income of the Russian population in the third quarter of 2023 recorded a 4.9 percent year-on-year increase, accounting for inflation. Real disposable income, excluding mandatory payments, also saw a substantial uptick of 5.1 percent. Remarkably, despite reports of labor market tightness, unemployment in the country remains at a historic low of around 3 percent.



The resilience and vitality of consumer demand in Russia are pivotal factors contributing to the buoyancy of the retail sector. With factors such as rising wages and record-low unemployment rates, the outlook for the retail industry remains promising. However, analysts and experts remain vigilant, keeping a watchful eye on potential shifts in consumer behavior in response to changing economic conditions.



MENAFN06112023000045015687ID1107379402