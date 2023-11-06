Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE Bring Standout Features to Even More Users

(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) • All-new FE series devices bring together a new spin on iconic designs, cutting-edge camera and audio quality, powerful performance, and more



Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is announcing the latest FE series addition to the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem — the new Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+, and Galaxy Buds FE. Known for their iconic and durable designs, advanced performance, cutting-edge camera and audio capabilities, and so much more — these are the most epic FE devices yet. For those who want to experience Galaxy flagship devices for the first time, the new FE devices are the perfect entry point.

“At Samsung, we are committed to bringing world-class innovation to everyone through epic mobile experiences that fit their lifestyle,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “Our new FE devices are packed with crowd-pleasing premium capabilities that, on their own or as part of a connected ecosystem, let Galaxy users maximize their creativity and productivity.”



Galaxy S23 FE: The Galaxy S Series’ Iconic Design, Pro-Grade Camera and Smooth Gaming Performance are Designed to Elevate Your Everyday

Galaxy S23 FE stays true to the iconic S series design with its new floating camera and premium finish protected with IP68 water and dust resistance for an even sleeker display. Plus, it features recycled materials and packaging, packing a punch with durability, functionality, and sustainability. Offered in new, vibrant colors, Galaxy S23 FE allows users to select the device color that best fits their style.

Everyday moments come to life on Galaxy S23 FE with pro-grade camera features to help you capture amazing photos and videos. See sharp details in every scene with a 50MP high-resolution lens, and 3X optical zoom. After dark, Nightography on Galaxy S23 FE lets you take clear selfies and portraits in lifelike colors. With advanced digital image stabilization (VDIS), take steady shots on the go using the rear camera with optical image stabilizer (OIS) angle.

When it comes to creating perfectly sharable content, Galaxy S23 FE is an editing studio on the go. In Pro Mode, controls for shutter speed, aperture, ISO, and more can be manually adjusted to your preferences. Capture customized shots with the Camera Assistant app and choose which automated features to use for a fully customized shooting experience. With the freedom to create and customize, Galaxy S23 FE camera has the AI-powered editing tools to help elevate your creations.

For gaming and streaming, Galaxy S23 FE’s powerful processor makes every action rapid and fluid with a vapor chamber that helps to control heat and sustain performance. The long-lasting 4,500mAh battery intuitively adjusts to conserve energy, charging up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes with a 25W Adapter. All this power comes to life on a bright, super-smooth 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Based on your surroundings, Vision Booster technology on Galaxy S23 FE automatically detects bright lighting conditions, keeping the screen vivid just like flagship models.

The Galaxy S23 FE series is available in bold colors, including Mint, Cream, Graphite, and Purple.



Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+: Large Screen Viewing, IP68 Durability, and S Pen Boost Possibilities for Creativity and Productivity

Whenever inspiration strikes, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+ deliver essential entertainment, expressive creativity, and seamless productivity. With two portable and powerful devices to choose from, even more users can experience the versatility of the Galaxy Tab S series. Digital creators, entrepreneurs, busy students, artists, gamers, and more will explore their passions and get work done with improved device speed and even better performance compared to the previous FE Series.

Responsive and immersive viewing and creating can happen at home, at work, on campus, or even at the park on Galaxy Tab S9 FE’s 10.9-inch and Tab S9 FE+’s 12.4-inch displays — featuring an automatic refresh rate that adapts up to 90Hz. Sunlight is no match for Vision Booster, which enhances visibility in outdoor environments by optimizing color and contrast especially in dark area of screen. Just like the newest Galaxy Tab S9 series, both Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ received an IP68 rating, offering enhanced durability for peace of mind on the go. Plus, Tab S9 FE+’s long-lasting battery with up to 20 hours of video playback on a single charge means work and play won’t keep you tethered to a cord.

Ideas and notes are easy to capture with Galaxy’s signature in-box, IP68-rated S Pen. Like the Galaxy Tab S9 series, the Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+ include a wide variety of creative tools and apps, including fan-favorites like Goodnotes, LumaFusion, Clip Studio Paint, and more. Easily keep class notes, sketches, videos, and more with up to double the storage, plus the option to upgrade to 1TB with a microSD card.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE series is available in four fashionable colors: Silver and Gray.



Galaxy Buds FE: Superior Sound, Powerful ANC and Ergonomic Design Expand the Excellent Audio Experience to More Users

Galaxy Buds FE bring Samsung’s industry-leading sound experience to more users. Its powerful bass offers deep and rich sound that allows you to enjoy music the way the artist intended, while powerful Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Ambient Sound enable you to hear more of what you love and less of what you don’t. Also, automatic personalized beamforming of the advanced three microphone system, along with AI-powered Deep Neutral Network (DNN), separates your voice from unwanted background noise for clearer calls.

Boasting the longest battery life in the Buds series, Galaxy Buds FE provide up to 8.5 hours of playback with earbuds, and total up to 30 hours including the charging case. Even when using ANC, users can get up to 6 hours of playback with earbuds, and total up to 21 hours including the case. Inspired by the iconic and ergonomic design of the series, Galaxy Buds FE are engineered to be comfortable enough to wear for a long time, and enable a more customized fit with three different sizes of ear tips and two different sizes for wingtips.

Galaxy Buds FE are available in two distinct, modern colors: Graphite and White.



One Seamlessly Connected Galaxy Ecosystem

With new FE devices, it’s easier than ever to experience the full power of the connected Galaxy ecosystem. Productivity is intuitive with Multi Control, which enables users to drag and drop content easily between multiple Galaxy devices. Copy and paste or drag and drop between smartphone and tablet. When creativity strikes, simply transfer videos or images from smartphone to tablet with Quick Share, for easier editing.

When it is time for immersive entertainment, Galaxy Buds FE are the perfect companions. Auto Switch intelligently switches sound between your smartphone, tablet, and even watch and TV – based on your usage with no manual adjustments required. Also, SmartThings Find helps you track down misplaced Buds and also sound an alarm should they be left behind.

All these devices and connectivity capabilities uphold Samsung’s commitment to providing secure and private experiences. Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE series are backed by Samsung Knox protection, meaning personal information is kept that way, by default.



Mindfully Crafted for the Planet

With the latest FE devices, Samsung advances its commitment to the environment by scaling its latest purposeful innovations throughout the ecosystem.

Galaxy S23 FE features a wide variety of recycled materials found in both internal and external device components, including pre-consumer recycled aluminum and glass, and post-consumer recycled plastic sourced from discarded fishing nets, water barrels, and PET bottles.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE series are also comprised of recycled materials. Select internal and external components use pre-consumer recycled aluminum and post-consumer recycled plastics.

The new Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE series are designed to last with four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates. To enhance longevity, users can also leverage programs such as Samsung Care+, a support service for accidental damages, repairs, and more.

Supporting more positive impact for the planet does not stop at smartphones and tablets. Galaxy Buds FE incorporate post-consumer recycled plastics sourced from discarded fishing nets and water barrels in its product design.



Availability

Beginning October 20, Galaxy S23 FE will be available in select markets with Galaxy Buds FE and Tab S9 FE series availability starting from November 6.





