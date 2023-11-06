EU Unveils Ambitious 12th Package of Sanctions Targeting Russia

(MENAFN) In a significant development, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the European Union is poised to unveil its 12th package of Ukraine-related sanctions against Russia in the coming week. Addressing the Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, von der Leyen provided insights into the forthcoming restrictions, which encompass a range of measures aimed at increasing pressure on Moscow.



Among the key components of the sanctions package are additional import and export bans, along with initiatives to further tighten the price cap on Russian oil. Additionally, the European Union plans to implement "tough measures" targeting third-country companies that seek to evade existing sanctions. However, specific details regarding these measures were not disclosed.



The comprehensive package will also include personal sanctions against 100 Russian individuals, underscoring the European Union's commitment to holding accountable those perceived as contributing to the ongoing crisis. Von der Leyen delivered a resolute message, asserting that Europe's prior attempts to engage with Russia and integrate it into the continent's security framework have proven ineffective. She emphasized that as long as Russia's actions are driven by ambitions of empire-building, such endeavors are destined to fall short.

Von der Leyen vowed that the European Union will exert maximum pressure on Russia until the aggression comes to an end, and Ukraine can establish a just and enduring peace. While media reports had previously speculated on potential measures targeting Russia's nuclear and diamond industries, as well as its liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports, and the utilization of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine, von der Leyen did not explicitly mention these in her address.



Moscow has vehemently contested the legality of these sanctions, cautioning that they may pose a greater threat to the countries imposing them than to Russia itself. The unfolding developments in the realm of international sanctions underscore the complex geopolitical dynamics at play and highlight the determined stance of the European Union in response to the Ukraine crisis.



