(MENAFN) In a revelation that has caught many by surprise, the Kremlin has acknowledged the unexpected resilience of the Russian economy in the face of severe Western sanctions. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov made this statement during a marathon session organized by the educational society Znanie at the international 'Russia' exhibition.



Peskov highlighted that recent projections indicate a remarkable 2.8 percent growth in GDP for the current year, a figure that surpasses even the optimistic estimates of Russian authorities. He emphasized the tremendous challenges faced over the past year and a half, including the imposition of unprecedented sanctions, and commended the government's ability not only to stabilize the situation but to propel the economy towards growth. Notably, in April, most forecasts had pegged GDP growth for the year at a modest 1.2 percent.



Attributing Russia's economic achievements to meticulous and dedicated work by the country's financial and economic regulators, Peskov underlined that the strategies implemented have proven to be judicious. He pointed to the expansion of production and growth in the agriculture sector as clear indicators of progress. These positive developments are attributed to a series of initiatives introduced over recent months, ranging from capital controls to the promotion of domestic currency in trade.



Last year, Russia experienced a contraction of 2.1 percent in GDP, a consequence of the stringent economic measures imposed by Western states. However, President Vladimir Putin has affirmed that as of October this year, the nation has fully rebounded from this downturn.



This unexpected resurgence has garnered attention and raises questions about the complex interplay of economic factors at play in the region.



