Unimart Opens Outlet In Sylhet

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Popular superstore Unimart, a subsidiary of the United Group, opened a new outlet at Ambarkhana Point in Sylhet on November 4.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, United Group Chairman and Managing Director Moinuddin Hasan Rashid, Unimart Chief Executive Officer Murtaza Zaman and other dignitaries from Sylhet were present at the inauguration ceremony, said a release.

This marks Unimart's first venture outside of the capital Dhaka in Bangladesh.

The outlet features a comprehensive selection of the group's renowned brands, including Unimart, Chef's Table, Crisp, Indulge and the Wellbeing pharmacy chain, conveniently housed under one roof.

Encompassing an expansive area of nearly 1 lac sqft in the heart of Sylhet, this all-in-one outlet ensures a diverse range of products and a commitment to top-notch quality, added the release.

The new outlet showcases a blend of local and imported products, while also hosting a selection of premium lifestyle brands.

For culinary enthusiasts, a dedicated chef's table offers a delightful array of local and internationally acclaimed food brands, all conveniently available under one roof.

Additionally, the Unimart outlet boasts a separate kids zone, providing the little ones with entertainment, concluded the release.

