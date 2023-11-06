Metro Rail Reduces Travel Time To Only 30 Minutes On Uttara-Motijheel Route

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: From November 5, following the inauguration of the new Uttara-Motijheel route of metro rail, travel time was cut down to 30 minutes only.

A train departs every 10 minutes. The uninterrupted service from Motijheel to Uttara runs until 11am, without any interruption. However, once the full service starts, trains will operate every eight minutes.

Fare regulations stipulate a minimum charge of BDT 20 per kilometer on the metro rail, resulting in a BDT 100 fare for the trip from Uttara to Motijheel Station.

As of now, the metro rail makes stops at three stations between Motijheel and Agargaon, namely Farmgate, Secretariat and Motijheel. Plans within the next three months involve gradually opening stations such as Bijoy Sarani, Karwan Bazar, Shahbagh and Dhaka University's TSC.

In the section from Uttara to Agargaon, passengers are currently utilising all nine stations. The train stops at each station for a minimum of 40-45 seconds and a maximum of 1 minute, ensuring efficient travel.

The overall route encompasses 16 stations from Uttara to Motijheel. Construction work is progressing to extend the Metro Rail from Motijheel to Kamalapur, including the addition of another station. The infrastructure development in this section has reached 17.30 per cent completion, with an estimated completion date by June 2025.

