(MENAFN) In a candid assessment of the impact of Western sanctions on Russia, Vittorio Torrembini, the president of the Association of Italian Entrepreneurs in Russia, conveyed that the intended destabilization of Russia's economy has not materialized. Speaking at the Eurasian Economic Forum in Samarkand, Torrembini emphasized that if the objective of the sanctions was to bring Russia to its knees, that objective has not been met.



Torrembini underscored that the repercussions of these sanctions are disproportionately felt in Europe, where individuals from all walks of life bear the brunt of the economic fallout. He pointed to the struggles of everyday people, entrepreneurs witnessing the demise of their businesses, and workers losing their livelihoods. Furthermore, the surge in energy costs has eroded purchasing power, exacerbating the impact on European citizens.



The business leader urged Western countries and governments to consider alternative approaches, advocating for a shift towards constructive dialogue with Moscow. Torrembini stressed that without meaningful engagement, addressing critical issues such as the situation in Ukraine will remain elusive.



Torrembini also proposed that the business sector could serve as a conduit for forging a new cooperative framework between Russia and the European Union. However, he acknowledged that many European companies currently face pressure to abstain from pursuing projects with Russia. Despite this, Torrembini expressed optimism, likening the attempt to halt business cooperation to trying to contain water with one's hands, and expressed hope that political agendas will not stifle potential avenues for collaboration.



In a previous statement made in September, Torrembini revealed that a significant number of Italian corporations compelled to exit the Russian market due to Western sanctions have expressed a desire to return. He noted that approximately 110 Italian companies maintain production facilities in the sanctions-affected nation, while an additional 150 have sustained a presence in Russia. This sentiment underscores a prevailing interest among Italian enterprises to maintain ties with Russia despite the challenges posed by international sanctions.



