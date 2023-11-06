Top Arab Lawmaker Calls For Greater Coop. On Global Stage

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- A top Arab lawmaker on Monday said it was imperative to ratchet up parliamentary cooperation on both regional and international levels, given the "complexity" of the status quo.

It would behoove Arab countries to boost cooperation in the face of such trying times, the chief of the Arab Parliament Adel Al-Asoumi said in a statement, amid a pan Gulf Arab parliamentary gathering in the Qatari capital Doha, in which Kuwait's chief lawmaker Ahmad Al-Sadoun is among the participants. (end)

