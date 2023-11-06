UNIFIL: Escalation In S. Lebanon Might Go Out Of Control

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- Escalation of violence in southern Lebanon might lead the situation in the region to be out of control, said the UN Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on Monday.

In a statement, UNIFIL Official spokesman Andrea Tenenti indicated that the blue line area had witnessed increased gunfire.

Tenenti indicated that there was a sorrowful incident from Aitaroun village in southern Lebanon, which led to the death of four civilians.

He reminded all parties that attacks against civilians in the area violated international law and could be considered as "war crimes".

He called for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further casualties.

Israeli occupation drones attacked a civilian vehicle in southern Lebanon, leading to the death of four women. (end)

