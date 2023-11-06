Renowned Mugham Singers To Delight Music Lovers

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
People's Artist Alim Qasimov and Honored Artist Farghana
Qasimova will delight mugham music lovers with a new concert.
Renowned mugham singers will give a concert at Heydar Aliyev
Palace on December 5, Azernews reports.
The concert based on Uzeyir Hajibayli's "Leyli and Majnun" will
be accompanied by the Etnoklass Orchestra, conducted by Tural
Mammadli. The event is organized by 33Event.
In connection with Victory Day, the event organizers announced a
10 percent discount on tickets, which will be valid from November 8
to 12.
Tickets can be purchased at all ticket offices in Baku and at
iTicket .
Alim Qasimov discovered the world of mugham art as a child, when
he began singing for his own enjoyment. He grew up in the town of
Shamakhi, 100 km northwest of Baku.
Qasimov studied at Baku's Asaf Zeynalli Music College from 1978
to 1982.
His teachers included Seyid and Khan Shushinski, Zulfu
Adigozalov, Hajibaba Huseynov and Agha Khan Abdullayev.
In 1999, Alim Qasimov won the prestigious UNESCO Music Prize,
one of the highest international accolades that a musician can hope
for.
His powerful voice represents a move away from the traditional
style of mugham. Qasimov recorded about nine albums, three of which
are mugham albums with his daughter, Farghana.
"Mugham is the meaning of my life. It's what I live and breathe.
Through performance, I intend to convey the originality of this
genre. When I have concerts abroad, an audience is giving a
standing ovation not to me, but mugham", he says.
The musician gives concerts in the world's most prestigious
concert halls. The magical voice won the hearts of music lovers in
Central Asia, the USA, Europe, and Japan.
The daughter of the mugham master Alim Qasimov, followed in her
father's footsteps.
Her amazing talent was discovered in 1995, when, at the age of
sixteen, she joined her father on a concert tour in Germany.
Over the years, Farghana Qasimova,along with her father and
teacher Alim Gasimov, has successfully represented Azerbaijan in
the international arena, making a significant contribution to the
development and promotion of mugham art.
