Russian Guided Bombs Extremely Difficult To Shoot Down: Ihnat Told How To Fight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) It is possible to fight enemy guided bombs by suppressing the activities of Russian tactical aviation. To do this, Ukraine needs F-16s.

This was stated by Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a briefing at the Ukraine-Uninform media center.

"The number of guided bombs launched by the enemy is growing. The invaders... have the opportunity to strike remotely with these bombs, at a distance of approximately 50 km from the line of combat or the state border... It (the bomb - ed.) flies to its target and causes serious damage where it hits. It often misses its target. It is clear that the enemy aims to hit in quantity rather than quality," Ihnat said.

According to the spokesperson, it is extremely difficult to counter such attacks and they can only be countered by suppressing the activities of Russian tactical aviation.

"We can hardly fight bombs. Of course, we can try to shoot them down, but this will not lead to the desired results. We can fight them by suppressing the activities of tactical aviation - Su-34, Su-35, support aircraft, helicopters," explained Ihnat.

He once again emphasized the importance of Ukraine receiving F-16 aircraft that would be able to withstand enemy aircraft.

As reported, at night on November 5, Russian troops struck a school in the Darivka community of the Kherson region with a guided missile.