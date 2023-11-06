Official: 373 Insured Kuwaitis Working In GCC Countries

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Nov 6 (KUNA) --- Acting Director General of the Public Institution for Social Security (PIFSS) Ahmad Al-Thunayan said on Monday there are 373 insured Kuwaitis working in GCC member countries.

Al-Thunayan made the remark to KUNA on the sidelines of he 22nd meeting of the heads of civil retirement and social security authorities held in Muscat, Oman.

He added that beneficiaries form the insurance protection extension system for GCC citizens working in Kuwait reached 15,412.

He pointed out that that he had proposed during the meeting an awareness week named (Gulf week for the insurance protection extension system).

Al-Thunayan hailed the close ties of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and their keenness to enhance joint work and cooperation in the field of social care with the aim of developing and improving it to serve the citizens of the GCC countries.

The two-day meeting will review findings for the technical committee for civil retirement bodies in the GCC region during the three quarters of 2023, in addition to developing collection mechanisms. (end)

