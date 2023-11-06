Workshop Tackles Legal Framework For Hydrogen Production

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 6 (Petra) - The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources on Monday organized a workshop to tackle legal and regulatory frameworks for green hydrogen production, use, and export.The two-day workshop focused on three topics, which were part of a study conducted by an international consultant in the field of quality energy development, which was appointed by the World Bank through the Multi-Donor Trust Fund.The first topic focused on recommendations for enhancing the legislative and regulatory framework in Jordan for the green hydrogen and ammonia industry. The workshop also aimed to define the role of various stakeholders involved in this industry, taking into account international experiences in the field.The second was to explore technical solutions for producing green hydrogen and ammonia at the highest quality and lowest costs, and the third deals with identifying the best marketing and commercial frameworks for producing, distributing and exporting hydrogen and ammonia based on international expertise in this field.