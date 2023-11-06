Jordan, Iraq Talk Telecommunications Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 6 (Petra) - A delegation from the Iraqi Communications and Media Commission (CMC) visited the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) on Sunday for a firsthand look at Jordanian experience in regulatory legislation that governs TRC work.TRC Chairman Bassam Alsarhan said the Commission is committed to creating a dynamic sector that can incorporate modern technologies while complying with regulatory legislation, according to a statement.He said the TRC is ready to share expertise on telecom legal issues with Iraq to keep pace with industry developments.Muhammad Al-Mansour, Director of the CMC Chairman's office, expressed his satisfaction with the visit, which aims to enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest, exchange legal and regulatory ICT knowledge, and benefit from Jordan's leading experience in this field.