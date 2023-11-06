(MENAFN- OIC) The Information Department of the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation is pleased to inform you that the broadcast frequencies for the international conference on “Women in Islam: Status and Empowerment,” organized by the OIC General Secretariat, and at the invitation and hosting of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, today, Monday, 6 November 2023 in the city of Jeddah and which lasts three days are as follows:



Arabsat 5A 30E

D/L= 10890 H

S.R= 3.125

DVB-S2 8PSK

5/6





