2023 Adventure and Camping Exhibition wraps up fifth edition with 7,500 visitors

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, November 6, 2023

The fifth edition of the Adventure and Camping Exhibition concluded on Sunday evening at Expo Al Dhaid. Over the course of five days, the event drew in 7,500 visitors, who explored the offerings of more than 35 exhibitors and top brands in the camping, outdoor adventure, and water sports industries. Expo Al Dhaid organised the exhibition with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and under the supervision of Expo Centre Sharjah.

Collections of cutting-edge camping equipment and accessories, safari supplies, fishing and shooting gear, and scuba equipment were on display across the event space. Attractive prices and special discounts drew in camping and adventure enthusiasts, while the pavilions of companies in the motorcycle and four-wheeler industry were admired by visitors for offering vehicles for sale on the spot.

H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said the success witnessed by the exhibition in its fifth edition cements its leading role as one of the key camping and safari events on the national calendar. The exhibition provided a distinctive arena for adventurers and camping fanatics to learn about new products and purchase the latest camping and wilderness gear, supplies, and accessories. It also coincided with the onset of cooler weather and the beginning of the camping season, with public holidays around the corner, thus giving visitors an extra opportunity to prepare the camping supplies and outdoor equipment they need for the season.

Exclusive offers

This year, the event saw an impressive turnout of Emirati participants specialised in the camping sector and the manufacture of equipment and supplies for fishing, hunting, outdoor adventures, and water sports. These companies enticed visitors with exclusive offers and discounts on a wide selection of products for outdoor excursions. On the whole, a diverse range of exhibitors showed up to the event, including companies selling camping supplies, travel trailers, mobile homes, and camping-specific safety and security devices, in addition to adventure transport companies offering motorcycles and four-wheelers.





MENAFN06112023006976014991ID1107378990