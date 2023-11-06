GCC stock markets rebound at risk

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets continued their rebound for the most part as concerns about monetary policy softened. However, profit-taking could weigh on the current surge in prices and create some downside risks.

The Dubai stock market extended its rebound with sentiment improving after monetary policy expectations softened. As a result, the market could continue to see improvements thanks to strong local fundamentals despite the remaining geopolitical tensions in the region.

While the Abu Dhabi stock market remained on an uptrend overall, the main index could come under pressure if traders move to secure their gains. At the same time, the volatility in oil markets could also continue to impact the performance of the market.

The Qatari stock market recorded additional gains, driven by the financial sector’s strong performance. However, the market could find some resistance near its previous peaks after its rapid rise.

The Saudi stock market recorded some volatility since beginning trading this week. The market could come under pressure as traders move to secure their gains after a strong rebound during the last few days. Mixed company earnings could also weigh on the market’s performance.





MENAFN06112023006667014463ID1107378971