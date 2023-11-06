Prince Harry declines invitation to attend King Charles III's 75th birthday celebrations

(MENAFN) Prince Harry is expected to be absent from his father King Charles III's 75th birthday celebrations, as reports suggest he has declined an invitation to attend.



The celebration is scheduled for November 14 at Clarence House in London, where King Charles will mark the milestone. According to The Sunday Times, the Duke of Sussex has declined the invitation.



This decision comes two months after Prince Harry reportedly refused to attend a memorial marking the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's passing.



It is understood that King Charles and his son have not had any in-person encounters or conversations since Queen Elizabeth's funeral in September of the previous year. Prince Harry did, however, attend the 70th-anniversary celebrations for the king when he held the title of Prince of Wales.



During a documentary produced to commemorate the event, Prince Harry praised his father for doing an "amazing job" and expressed gratitude for the support that Charles had provided to him and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. The couple had stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and relocated to the United States.



The subsequent year, they participated in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, where they shared insights into life within the royal family.



Their revelations continued during the early stages of King Charles's reign, and they were featured in a Netflix documentary in which they discussed the challenges they faced within the royal family and accused Kensington Palace of dishonesty in an effort to protect Prince William, now the Prince of Wales.

