Hong Kong IPO market keeps on struggling despite second-half rebound projections

(MENAFN) Despite analysts' expectations of a market rebound in the second half of the year, the initial public listing market in Hong Kong continues to languish.



“The Hong Kong market has not recovered as much as we would like,” Irene Chu, business associate at KPMG China, reported to a US news agency.



During the first three quarters of the year, the Hong Kong IPO market saw 44 listings and raised 24.6 billion Hong Kong dollars (USD3.14 billion), as reported by KPMG. These figures represent a 65 percent decline in the number of deals and a 15 percent decrease in proceeds compared to the same period the previous year.



In 2022, Hong Kong's stock market experienced significant underperformance, marking its third consecutive year of decline with a 15 percent drop. In October, both the Hang Seng Index and Hang Seng Tech Index reached their lowest levels since November 2022.



“The Hong Kong market is already at [a] very low point [compared to] the good old days in 2020 or before that. So the general sentiment has not yet recovered. We cannot expect the IPO market to rebound quickly or be comparable with the good old days,” declared Ringo Choi, Asia-Pacific IPO president at EY.



In June, a report by EY and a mid-year review from KPMG China had foreseen the possibility of a resurgence in the Hong Kong IPO market during the second half of 2023.



However, on October 27, the lackluster market debut of J&T Express, an Indonesian logistics service provider backed by Tencent, saw shares open without significant movement and ultimately close 1.33 percent lower.

MENAFN06112023000045015839ID1107378948