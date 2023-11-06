Al Nassr arrives in Doha for AFC Champions League, Ronaldo's absence raises questions

(MENAFN) On November 6, 2023, the Al Nassr team touched down in Doha in anticipation of their upcoming AFC Champions League match against Al Duhail. The squad also shared images documenting their departure from Saudi Arabia, generating excitement among fans and supporters. However, the absence of team captain Cristiano Ronaldo in these photos became a source of disappointment for fans, prompting speculations and inquiries regarding the star player's status.



As the team's arrival in Doha stirred curiosity, notably missing was any official announcement or confirmation about the lineup that will take the field for the scheduled match at the Khalifa International Stadium, slated for November 7, 2023. This ambiguity surrounding the team's composition only added to the intrigue and conjecture surrounding the sudden absence of Cristiano Ronaldo.



Al Kass TV, relying on insider sources, sought to shed light on the matter by reporting that Luis Castro, the coach of Al-Nassr Saudi Arabia, had made the decision to rest Cristiano Ronaldo for the upcoming match against Al-Duhail. The rationale provided for this choice was the player's purported fatigue, suggesting that the decision was a precautionary measure to preserve the star's well-being and performance.



The situation thus underscores the balance between the desire for victory and the careful management of key players' physical condition, particularly when confronted with a demanding schedule. Fans and followers of Al Nassr are left awaiting further updates and official statements regarding the composition of the team that will compete in this critical AFC Champions League match, with a keen interest in how Cristiano Ronaldo's absence might impact the outcome of the game.

