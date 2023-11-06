Huawei, Tencent lead global patent holdings in cybersecurity technology amid US-China tensions

(MENAFN) Amid increasing tensions between the United States and China, Chinese companies, including Huawei and Tencent, have made significant strides in global patent holdings within the cybersecurity technology sector, as reported by a news outlet on Sunday.



As of August, data compiled by Nikkei in collaboration with U.S. information services provider LexisNexis revealed that Chinese companies accounted for six of the top 10 global patent holders in the cybersecurity technology sector. This data considered patents registered in 95 countries and regions.



According to the report, U.S. computer manufacturer IBM led the list with 6,363 patents, followed by Huawei and Tencent with 5,735 and 4,803 patents, respectively.



Among the top 10, Ant Group, the financial arm of Alibaba, secured the sixth position with 3,922 patents, and Alibaba Group Holding held 3,122 patents. Additionally, China Investment Corp., a sovereign wealth fund, had 3,042 patents, according to Nikkei.



These developments are occurring in the backdrop of escalating tensions between the U.S. and China, which have prompted China and its domestic companies to focus on achieving self-reliance in the fields of science and technology. Notably, the U.S. recently imposed stricter restrictions on the export of artificial intelligence chips to China, citing concerns that Beijing could use such technology to enhance its military capabilities.

