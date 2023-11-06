EU to make recommendation to bring Ukraine closer to membership

(MENAFN) European Union officials anticipate that the European Union executive will make a recommendation this week to bring Ukraine one step closer to potential EU membership, a highly sought-after goal for Kyiv amid growing fatigue nearly two years following Russia's invasion.



The Brussels-based executive, led by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, is set to release a report on Wednesday evaluating the progress made by EU aspirants toward EU membership. During a visit to Kyiv on Saturday, von der Leyen commended Ukraine for its advancements.



This report and recommendation will play a crucial role in the decision to be made by the EU's national leaders at a summit in December regarding the initiation of formal membership negotiations with Kyiv.



It's important to note that such negotiations can span several years as candidates must fulfill extensive legal and economic criteria before becoming EU members, and the EU is not inclined to admit a country currently at war.



Nevertheless, advancing the integration with Western institutions is a top priority for Ukraine, where military personnel are grappling with battle fatigue, and concerns persist about the future of crucial US military aid.



The European Commission previously stated in June that Ukraine had met two out of seven conditions required by the EU to initiate membership talks.



“You have made excellent progress,” von der Leyen declared at a press briefing with Ukraine’s Leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday.

