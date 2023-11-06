AvtoVAZ Russian automaker achieves decade-high sales in October

(MENAFN) AvtoVAZ, the Russian automobile manufacturer, announced this week that it achieved its highest sales in a decade last month.



In October, the company sold 40,912 Lada vehicles, including passenger and commercial models, marking an impressive 114 percent increase compared to October 2022. This represents the company's best performance in the past 10 years.



AvtoVAZ's Lada vehicles now hold a 40 percent share of Russia's domestic passenger car market, according to the statement.



The manufacturer reports that overall Lada sales from January to October this year were 98.4 percent higher than the same period last year, with various models achieving their own sales records.



AvtoVAZ is the largest car manufacturer in Russia and Eastern Europe, producing over one million vehicles annually.



The Russian automotive industry, which relied heavily on foreign investment and equipment, faced a crisis last year due to the departure of foreign manufacturers in response to Western sanctions related to Ukraine. Additionally, AvtoVAZ and other Russian automakers were subject to restrictions imposed by Washington this year.



Despite these challenges, the automaker notes a steady increase in demand for domestically produced cars. In June, AvtoVAZ initiated assembly operations at a plant in St. Petersburg that was formerly owned by the Japanese automaker Nissan.

MENAFN06112023000045015839ID1107378885