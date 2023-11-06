Gaza suffers 3rd communications outage in 10 days amid intense bombings

(MENAFN) In a concerning turn of events on November 5, the Gaza Strip has been subjected to its third communications outage within the past 10 days, leaving Gazans isolated from the rest of the world. The blackout came in the wake of reports of "intense bombings" around several hospitals in the northern region of Gaza, shortly after telecommunications were severed. This information was relayed by Salama Marouf, the head of the Hamas government's media office, as cited by Al Jazeera.



As a result of this disruption, Gaza found itself in darkness with the loss of internet and phone connectivity. Al Jazeera reported that the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate issued a warning regarding potential Israeli plans to carry out what they referred to as "widespread crimes" amidst the communications blackout.



Ooredoo Palestine, on its official Facebook page, also confirmed that its services had been entirely cut off once again due to the ongoing outage. They lamented the continuous aggression in Gaza, emphasizing how the main telecommunications lines feeding the sector had been disrupted, leading to the cessation of their services in the region.



Furthermore, Paltel telecoms, based in Nablus, made a distressing announcement in response to the Israeli action. They expressed their regret at the complete shutdown of communications and internet services in Gaza, attributing this shutdown to the disconnection of servers by the Israeli side.



The situation in Gaza remains precarious, with concerns growing over the impact of these repeated communications outages and the reported intense bombings in the northern part of the region. The situation raises questions about the welfare of the population and the challenges they face in accessing essential services and information during these trying times.

