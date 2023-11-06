India plans to increase procurement of Russian coking coal

(MENAFN) India has formulated plans to increase its procurement of Russian coking coal, an essential resource for its steel industry, as conveyed by Amarendu Prakash, the Chairman of the Steel Authority of India (SAIL), during discussions with reporters on Monday.



Prakash emphasized that Russia offers more competitive pricing for this crucial raw material compared to Australia, which is presently the primary source of India's coking coal imports. SAIL, the largest state-owned steel producer in India, anticipates the arrival of four shipments of Russian coking coal, each weighing 75,000 tons, by December.



India imports approximately 70 million tons of coking coal annually, as its domestically produced coal is of subpar quality. Australia accounts for over half of India's coking coal imports, with other significant suppliers including the United States, Canada, Mozambique, and now Russia.



Indian steel manufacturers have been capitalizing on the cost-effective pricing and expedited deliveries of Russian coking coal since last year. According to the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Russia has ascended to become the third-largest coking coal supplier to India in the first eight months of 2023, with shipments surging by 2.3 times year-on-year to reach 4.3 million tons. During this period, Russia's share in India's overall coking coal imports has risen from 5 percent to 11.2 percent.



Prakash highlighted that SAIL, on its own, has already received eight shipments of Russian coking coal since April of this year.

