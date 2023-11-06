Max Verstappen secures 17th victory in Brazilian Grand Prix in 2023 F1 season

(MENAFN) In Sao Paulo, Red Bull Racing's driver Max Verstappen clinched his 17th Grand Prix victory of the 2023 Formula One World Championship season, setting a remarkable record. He secured a historic win at the Brazilian Grand Prix, completing the race at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in 1 hour, 26 minutes, and 7.136 seconds.



Lando Norris from McLaren secured the second position, finishing 8.277 seconds behind Verstappen, while Fernando Alonso from Aston Martin claimed the third spot, trailing the Dutch driver by 34.155 seconds.



During the race, Mercedes' George Russell was compelled to make a pit stop due to an oil temperature issue, and both Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu from Alfa Romeo had to retire from the race due to technical problems. Kevin Magnussen of Haas F1, Alexander Albon from Williams Racing, and Charles Leclerc of Ferrari were also unable to complete the race.



With this victory, Max Verstappen now leads the Driver Standings with 524 points, followed by his teammate Sergio Perez in the second position with 258 points, and Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes in the third spot with 226 points.



Red Bull Racing is firmly in control of the Constructor Standings, amassing an impressive 782 points. Mercedes holds the second position with 382 points, while Ferrari is in third place with 362 points.



The 22nd round of the 2023 Formula 1 Championship is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas on November 19.

