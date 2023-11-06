Humanitarian leaders call for instant ceasefire in Palestine

(MENAFN) Leaders of 18 UN and other humanitarian organizations have come together in an unusual joint statement, urgently demanding an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" in Palestine. These leaders, representing the Inter-Agency Standing Committee, which includes prominent organizations like UNICEF, the World Food Program, and the World Health Organization, have voiced their collective concern over the devastating situation unfolding in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory. They emphasized that the world has been witnessing the loss of countless lives and the profound suffering of the people in the region for nearly a month, and it is time to put an end to it. The leaders firmly declared, "Enough is enough; this must stop now."



The urgent appeal made by these humanitarian leaders aims to address the dire humanitarian needs in the conflict-affected areas. The joint statement highlights the immediate requirement for more food, water, medicine, and fuel to be allowed into Gaza to alleviate the suffering of the besieged population. As the conflict continues to take a toll on innocent civilians, this unified call for an immediate ceasefire reflects the gravity of the situation and the pressing need to protect and support those affected by the ongoing hostilities. It underlines the critical importance of providing essential aid to the people trapped in conflict zones, emphasizing the necessity of a prompt and durable ceasefire to mitigate further suffering and loss of life.

