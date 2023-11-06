Polish premier offers to step aside, paving way for PSL leader

(MENAFN) Poland's Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, has made an offer to step aside and allow the leader of the Polish People's Party (PSL), Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, to assume his position.



This offer is contingent on the condition that the PSL lends its support for the continued governance of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party.



Following the elections held on October 15, the PiS party fell short of securing enough parliamentary seats to govern independently, necessitating the formation of a coalition with a smaller partner.



In response to this political landscape, the main opposition party, Civic Platform (PO), under the leadership of Donald Tusk, is actively working to construct a coalition with the Left and the Third Way, which includes the PSL. This coalition-building effort is in preparation for a meeting with President Andrzej Duda scheduled for November 13.



“I want to appeal to those MPs from Third Way, [far-right] Confederation and other clubs who care about the social and sovereignty program and the issue of fighting illegal migration,” Morawiecki stated in an interview with a news agency.



"The pre-election emotions that pushed the PSL into the arms of PO are one thing, but the question they should ask themselves is, ‘Do we really want to become PO's sidekick’?” he declared.



"Independence in a loose coalition with our camp would be much greater, believe me," Morawiecki added.



To date, the Polish People's Party (PSL) has rejected any overtures or proposals from the Law and Justice (PiS) party.

