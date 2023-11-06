Kazakhstan Keen On Unblocking Communications In South Caucasus - MFA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. The unblocking of
transportation communications in the South Caucasus will meet the
interests of Kazakhstan, Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan
Roman Vassilenko said at the World Policy Conference held in Abu
Dhabi, Trend reports.
In response to queries, Vassilenko highlighted Kazakhstan's
desire for a rapid conclusion of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan
and Armenia, as well as the building of a climate of trust and
collaboration between them and throughout the region.
According to him, this will help to further open and unblock
transportation communications in the South Caucasus.
"This will have a favorable impact on further intensive
development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route
(TMTM, or Middle Corridor), which will meet the interests of
Kazakhstan, Asian and European countries," the Deputy Minister of
Transport and Communications stated.
The conference, organized for the 16th time by the French
Institute of International Relations (IFRI), was attended by more
than 200 representatives of governments, leading think tanks and
international companies from Europe, Asia, Africa and America.
