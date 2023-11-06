Azerbaijan Identifies Rationale For Raising Excise Rates On Cigarettes And Alcohol

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Raising excise
rates on cigarettes and alcoholic beverages is a recommendation of
the World Health Organization (WHO), Head of the State Tax Service
of Azerbaijan Orkhan Nazarli said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the discussion of the draft law "On Amendments to
the Tax Code" at the meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis
(Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and
Entrepreneurship.
He stated that WHO proposes raising excise taxes on cigarettes
and alcoholic beverages to 60-65 percent.
"We can't do it in one day." "We have announced that excise
rates will gradually rise to this level," Nazarli stated.
Cigarette and alcoholic beverage excise taxes are being hiked.
According to the proposed Tax Code amendments, the excise rate on
cigarillos (thin cigarettes) will be raised from 43 to 45.5 manat
(from $25 to $26.76) per 1,000 pieces, as well as cigarettes made
of tobacco and its substitutes from 38.5 to 45.5 manat (from $22.65
to $26.76) per 1,000 pieces. The current excise rate for every
1,000 pieces of tobacco products consumed as a result of heating is
14 manat ($8), but according to the project, it will be 16 manat
($9). The excise duty rate on disposable electronic cigarettes,
hookahs, and their equivalents has been hiked from 0.25 to 2 manat
per piece (from 0.15 cents to $1). The excise rate on drinkable
alcohol (including undenatured ethyl alcohol with an alcohol level
of less than 80 percent), vodka, fortified drinks and materials for
fortified drinks, liqueurs and liquor goods, cognac and cognac
ingredients is raised from 4 to 4.8 manat (from $2 to $2.8) per
liter.
Champagne's excise duty has been cut from 2.6 to 0.2 manat (from
$1.56 to 0.12 cents).
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN06112023000187011040ID1107378840
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.