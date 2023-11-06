Azerbaijan Constructing Residential Blocks In Zangilan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. A number of projects, the foundation of which was laid by the head of the Azerbaijani state, are being implemented at an intensive pace in Zangilan, The State Committee for Urban Development and Architecture of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

The State Committee named the projects, the construction of which is ongoing, among which are: 4 residential blocks, which will house 630 families; a secondary school for 960 places; a kindergarten for 160 places; a 91-bed Central District Hospital; an administrative building; and the Occupation and Victory Museum Complex.

Zangilan, occupied and completely looted by Armenia 30 years ago, was liberated by the Azerbaijani Army in 2020 and is being restored today, entering its period of revival. In accordance with the assignment of the Head of State, in order to ensure planned and systematic development of the city, taking into account the leading principles of global urban development, the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture has developed a general plan of the city, agreed with the relevant state bodies and approved by the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers dated October 30, 2023.

In order to develop the master plan of Zangilan, the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture attracted a reputable international urban planning organization - the Swiss company "sa_partners" and the Baku State Design Institute.

