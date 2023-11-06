Azerbaijan Constructing Residential Blocks In Zangilan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. A number of
projects, the foundation of which was laid by the head of the
Azerbaijani state, are being implemented at an intensive pace in
Zangilan, The State Committee for Urban Development and
Architecture of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.
The State Committee named the projects, the construction of
which is ongoing, among which are: 4 residential blocks, which will
house 630 families; a secondary school for 960 places; a
kindergarten for 160 places; a 91-bed Central District Hospital; an
administrative building; and the Occupation and Victory Museum
Complex.
Zangilan, occupied and completely looted by Armenia 30 years
ago, was liberated by the Azerbaijani Army in 2020 and is being
restored today, entering its period of revival. In accordance with
the assignment of the Head of State, in order to ensure planned and
systematic development of the city, taking into account the leading
principles of global urban development, the State Committee for
Urban Planning and Architecture has developed a general plan of the
city, agreed with the relevant state bodies and approved by the
decision of the Cabinet of Ministers dated October 30, 2023.
In order to develop the master plan of Zangilan, the State
Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture attracted a reputable
international urban planning organization - the Swiss company
"sa_partners" and the Baku State Design Institute.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN06112023000187011040ID1107378839
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.