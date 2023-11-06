Azerbaijan Envisages State Budget Revenues Amount Due To Proposed Change In Tax Code

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. As a result of
the proposed amendments to the Tax Code, revenues to Azerbaijan's
state budget will total 42 million manat ($25.8 million), Head of
the State Tax Service Orkhan Nazarli said, Trend reports.
He spoke during today's meeting of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis
(Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and
Entrepreneurship.
He stated that the changes being discussed affect healthcare,
agriculture, tourism, transportation, and other areas.
"Recently, significant amendments have been made to the Tax
Code. The major purpose was to create more liberal, practical,
focused, and supportive legislation for entrepreneurship,
particularly for small and medium-sized firms. "The steps taken in
the context of reducing the shadow economy, legalizing business
activity and income played a significant role in the achieved
fiscal results," Nazarli added.
