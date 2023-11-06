               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani FM, Romanian PM Discuss Regional Agenda


11/6/2023 7:18:51 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, Trend reports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan noted that the sides discussed a wide range of issues on the bilateral and regional agenda, and agreed on the development of a strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Romania.

Jeyhun Bayramov paid an official visit to Romania on November 5, 2023. He held meetings with the Romanian foreign minister and other officials during the visit.

MENAFN06112023000187011040ID1107378836

