Azerbaijani FM, Romanian PM Discuss Regional Agenda

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Azerbaijani
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with Romanian Prime
Minister Marcel Ciolacu, Trend reports.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan noted that the
sides discussed a wide range of issues on the bilateral and
regional agenda, and agreed on the development of a strategic
partnership between Azerbaijan and Romania.
Jeyhun Bayramov paid an official visit to Romania on November 5,
2023. He held meetings with the Romanian foreign minister and other
officials during the visit.
