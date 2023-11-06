Flag March Takes Place In Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. The Flag March organized by the Ministry of Science and Education together with Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense is taking place in Lachin, Trend reports.

The Flag March has been held in Azerbaijan since 2014, and this year it was organized for the first time in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation.

The leadership of the Ministry of Science and Education, the Ministry of Defense, the Special Representation of the President of Azerbaijan in Lachin district, which is part of the East Zangezur Economic Region, servicemen, family members of martyrs, veterans, teachers who fought in the 44-day second Karabakh war, as well as schoolchildren and members of the public take part in the march marking November 9 - the Azerbaijan State Flag Day.

The main purpose of the march is to propagandize the victory in the second Karabakh war, national-spiritual values reflected on the flag of Azerbaijan, as well as the historical path to this victory, which was passed by the martyrs and veterans of the war.

The traditional Flag March, marked on November 9 - Azerbaijan State Flag Day, has been organized by the Ministry of Science and Education together with the Ministry of Defense in order to promote national attributes and instill patriotism in young people since 2014. The march was held in Baku in 2014-2016, in Tartar district in 2017, in Fuzuli district's Goradiz in 2018, and in Aghdam district's Guzanli settlement in 2019.

