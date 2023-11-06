20 Buildings Damaged In Attack On Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of the attack on Odesa in the evening on November 5, 20 apartment buildings were damaged.

Ihor Klymenko, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"The attack damaged 20 apartment buildings, an art museum, more than two dozen cars, and infrastructure. Rescuers from the State Emergency Service set up a warming center and provided psychological assistance to residents throughout the night," the statement said.

It is noted that the shelling also caused fires in two buildings, and a private house was damaged in the village of Usatove near Odesa.

As reported, eight residents of Odesa were injured as a result of a nighttime Russian air attack.