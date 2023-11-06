Stefanishyna: There Are Prerequisites For Ukraine To Join EU Even Under Martial Law

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishyna has said that there are important prerequisites for Ukraine to become a member of the European Union even under martial law.

She said this in an interview with Estonia's broadcaster ERR .

"Here [in the matter of Ukraine joining the EU amid martial law and hostilities] there are three points. First, we have the Association Agreement with the EU, which has been in effect for almost 10 years and which was signed when Crimea had already been annexed and the occupation of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions had already begun. This agreement applies to all of Ukraine without any exceptions or reservations," Stefanishyna said.

Secondly, there are special explanations from the European Commission on how to act in a third country market when part of the territory is not controlled. Accordingly, a similar precedent already exists.

Thirdly, it is important that the European Union is primarily an economic, value-based association, which significantly differs it from NATO. Therefore, according to Stefanishyna, the discussion on this topic "will not be very difficult, it will be practical and realistic."

Therefore, Stefanishyna believes that "at this stage, we need to start negotiations, close their basic part, so that later we can move to a discussion of this level."

In her opinion, "today there is not a single EU member state that would be skeptical about Ukraine's prospects," except for Hungary.

Zelensky: We continue to transform Ukraine to be ready for EU accession

"But we do not take it personally, as Hungary has its own attitude to all issues related to both the European Union and third countries," Stefanishyna said.

Accordingly, there is a full understanding that negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the EU can already begin and that "this should be the most dynamic process."

Ukraine received the status of a candidate for membership of the European Union in June 2022. In the future, the country is required to fulfill seven criteria related to the fight against corruption, respect for freedoms, etc. On November 8, the European Commission is expected to give an assessment of what has been done, which will depend on the transition to the next stage - accession negotiations. Ukraine hopes that such negotiations will begin at the end of 2023.

Photo: ERR