Azerbaijan Is Doing A Good Job With Demining: William Tetteh Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "The Azerbaijani government is actively demining the territories
liberated from occupation and is doing a good job of dealing with
this threat in Garabagh," says William Tetteh, Managing Partner of
the NomadMania Group from Ghana, Azernews reports.
"Garabagh has beautiful nature. Unfortunately, these areas are
heavily contaminated with mines and unexploded ordnance. Mine
terrorism is very scary. In general, banning the use of mines
worldwide is very important.
As a result, the government of Azerbaijan is doing a good job in
dealing with this threat. However, it would be good if it received
international support in this case," Tetteh emphasized.
On November 6, a group of international travellers arrived at
the unique historical monument Khudafarin Bridge. The travelers
have been presented with information about Jebrail district,
including Khudafari Bridge liberated as a result of the great
heroism of the Azerbaijani brave Army under the leadership of
victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev in the 44-day
Patriotic War, as well as atrocities and traces of crimes committed
by Armenian armed forces in ancient Azerbaijan homeland.
It should be noted that the team includes about 50 famous
travelers from 26 countries (USA, Canada, Switzerland, Great
Britain, Denmark, Germany, Austria, Poland, Finland, Norway, Spain,
Hungary, Romania, Portugal, Singapore, Australia, etc.). The group
is personally headed by Harry Mitsidis, head of the NomadMania
Club, one of the main figures of the world travel elite.
MENAFN06112023000195011045ID1107378791
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.