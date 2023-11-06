Azerbaijan Is Romania's Main Economic Partner In South Caucasus: FM Odobescu

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"Azerbaijan is Romania's main economic partner in the South
Caucasus," the Romanian Foreign Minister, Luminica Odobescu, said
at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister
Jeyhun Bayramov, Azernews reports.
"Our bilateral relations are at a very good level. We agreed to
continue this positive and fruitful dialogue, including deepening
cooperation in the fields of transport, energy, investment,
agriculture, and education," he stressed.
According to him, Azerbaijan is an important partner of Romania
and the European Union not only in the energy sector but also
geostrategically.
