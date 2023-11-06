               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Is Romania's Main Economic Partner In South Caucasus: FM Odobescu


11/6/2023 7:18:05 AM

Abbas Ganbay Read more

"Azerbaijan is Romania's main economic partner in the South Caucasus," the Romanian Foreign Minister, Luminica Odobescu, said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Azernews reports.

"Our bilateral relations are at a very good level. We agreed to continue this positive and fruitful dialogue, including deepening cooperation in the fields of transport, energy, investment, agriculture, and education," he stressed.

According to him, Azerbaijan is an important partner of Romania and the European Union not only in the energy sector but also geostrategically.

