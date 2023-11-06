Casualties in Gaza continue to rise

(MENAFN) Over the course of the past month since the Israeli-Hamas conflict began, the Gaza Strip's healthcare system has endured significant hardships. Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila has reported that during this period, 175 medical personnel and 34 civil defense workers have tragically lost their lives. In addition to these human casualties, there has been a dire impact on the healthcare infrastructure itself.



Out of the 36 hospitals serving the Gaza Strip, a distressing 16 have become non-operational, and out of 72 clinics, 51 are no longer able to provide their vital services. The factors contributing to this alarming situation are multifaceted. The destructive consequences of Israeli airstrikes have taken a toll on many healthcare facilities, rendering them unusable. Furthermore, the ongoing shortage of essential resources, including fuel and medicine, has exacerbated the problem.



The situation is further compounded by incidents where medical facilities and ambulances have been targeted by Israeli air raids, leading to the loss of lives among both patients and healthcare workers. As a result, the healthcare system in Gaza has become significantly strained and less effective in addressing the needs of the population, including urgent medical care.



The United Nations' special rapporteur on human rights in Palestine, Francesca Albanese, has characterized the plight of Gaza's healthcare system as a "catastrophe." This assessment underscores the urgent need for humanitarian intervention and support in the region to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people, especially children, who are struggling to survive physically and psychologically amidst these dire circumstances. The UNICEF's reports indicate that nearly half of the casualties in Gaza are children, and many of those who have survived are facing severe physical and psychological challenges, reflecting the gravity of the crisis.

