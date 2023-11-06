Official: Gaza's Kuwait Hospital Keeps Operating Despite Brutal Israeli Aggression

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait specialized hospital in the Gaza Strip continues to operate despite the brutal Israeli occupation's bombardment and threats to annihilate the facility, said an official on Monday.

Medical staff keeps on receiving daily hundreds of patients and scores of wounded due the vicious Israeli onslaught on the Gaza Strip, said Director of the hospital Dr. Suhaib Al-Hamss.

He affirmed that the Zionist regime had crossed all the redlines and international laws, but despite the dire situation, the hospital continued to serve the around 350,000 residents of Rafah city.

With the number of displaced coming from the north rising, there is currently around a million people in the area, he noted.

The Emergency Room (ER) of the hospital received 500 cases suffering from respiratory and skin diseases, fever, and stomach problems directly related to the Israeli inhumane military assault, he revealed, adding that major operations were suspended and all efforts were now directed towards the ER and other departments.

He affirmed that a batch of medical supplies was delivered from the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) in the last few days in addition to Kuwaiti charities and generous donators. (end)

