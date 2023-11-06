               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
OIC To Hold Extraordinary Summit In Riyadh Next Sunday


11/6/2023 7:15:34 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) said it will hold an exceptional summit on the situation in Gaza in the Saudi capital Riyadh next Sunday.
In a statement Monday, the OIC affirmed the summit came at the invitation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as Chair of the current Islamic Summit. (end)
