OIC To Hold Extraordinary Summit In Riyadh Next Sunday

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) said it will hold an exceptional summit on the situation in Gaza in the Saudi capital Riyadh next Sunday. In a statement Monday, the OIC affirmed the summit came at the invitation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as Chair of the current Islamic Summit. (end) fn

