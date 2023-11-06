Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN -- Jordan air-dropped urgent medical aid to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza.

TOKYO -- South Korea deplored North Korea's designation of a "missile industry day" to mark its successful launch of a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in November last year.

KUWAIT -- The 14th plane within the Kuwaiti relief air bridge took off heading to the Egyptian city Al-Arish, carrying 10 tons of medical necessities, to be delivered to Gaza Strip.

TEHRAN -- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, describing what is happening in the Strip as "horrific crimes against humanity and genocide."

RAMALLAH -- Israeli occupation forces killed two Palestinians in occupied Jerusalem and Khalil governorate.

JEDDAH -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) said it will hold an exceptional summit on the situation in Gaza in the Saudi capital Riyadh next Sunday. (end) aa