Turkey’s main stock index surges by 1.13 percent on Monday

(MENAFN) At the commencement of the trading week, Turkey’s benchmark stock index made a positive start, opening at 7,792.84 points, marking a gain of 1.13 percent or 86.85 points compared to the previous close.



In the preceding week, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index had concluded at 7,705.99 points, registering a 0.55 percent increase, and the daily trading volume had reached an impressive 88 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to approximately USD3.11 billion.



As for the currency exchange rates, the US dollar to Turkish lira rate was recorded at 28.4305 as of 10:30 a.m. local time (0730 GMT), while the euro to lira rate stood at 30.5625. Additionally, one British pound could be exchanged for 35.2295 Turkish liras.



In the realm of commodities, Brent crude oil was trading at approximately USD85.60 per barrel, and the price of an ounce of gold was noted at USD1,989.15. The financial markets in Türkiye exhibited notable movements and trends as the new week kicked off.

