(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Korean Stocks Lead Asian Charge
South Korea stocks surged on Monday after the country re-imposed a ban on short selling, while most Asia-Pacific markets took heart from a soft U.S. jobs report that helped reduce interest rate expectations.
In Japan, markets returned from a long weekend in a big way, with the Nikkei 225 sprinting 758.59 points, or 2.4%, to 32,708.48.
Japan's business activity expanded in October but at its softest pace this year, according to a private survey.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index gathered 302.47 points, or 1.7%, to 17,966.59.
Financial authorities in South Korea said short selling will be banned until the end of June 2024. Short selling is when a trader sells borrowed shares to buy back at a lower price and pocket the difference. Korean stocks enjoyed their best trading day since March 2020.
In other markets
In Shanghai, the CSI 300 jumped 48.47 points, or 1.4%, to 3,632.16.
In Taiwan, the Taiex gained 141.71 points, or 0.9%, to 16,649.36.
In Korea, the Kospi index climbed 134.03 points, or 5.7%, to 2,502.37.
In Singapore, the Straits Times Index gained 36.87 points, or 1.2%, to 3,180.53.
In New Zealand, the NZX 50 added 142.31 points, or 1.3%, to 11,261.22.
In Australia, the ASX 200 picked up 19.18 points, or 0.3%, to 6,997.38.
MENAFN06112023000212011056ID1107378712
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.