Oil rates increase as KSA, Russia extend output cuts

(MENAFN) In early trading on Monday, oil prices saw an increase, primarily attributed to the joint decision of Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world's largest oil exporters, to extend their voluntary additional production cuts until the end of the year.



The international benchmark crude, Brent, was trading at USD85.62 per barrel at 10:41 a.m. local time (0741 GMT), representing a 0.86 percent rise from the previous trading session's closing price of USD84.89 per barrel on Friday.



Simultaneously, the American benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), was trading at USD81.17 per barrel, marking an increase of 0.82 percent from its Thursday closing price of USD80.51 per barrel.



The week commenced with an upswing in oil markets following Saudi Arabia's announcement on Sunday that they would extend their voluntary additional oil production cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd), which had been implemented in July, through the end of the year.



This decision is expected to result in Saudi Arabia's oil production level reaching 9 million barrels by December 2024, factoring in a previous cut of 500,000 bpd.



Furthermore, the Russian Energy Ministry's disclosure on Friday regarding a decline in the country's exports of oil and oil products by over 300,000 bpd in November compared to the May-June average provided additional support to the rising oil prices.



Russia had already reduced its oil production by 500,000 barrels per day in April and oil exports by 300,000 barrels per day in September.

