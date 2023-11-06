How SAP EWM Can Boost Retail And E-Commerce Operations?

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) E-commerce is in full swing nowadays, extending its horizons and influence worldwide. Its development created the need for numerous management tools to keep control over all the operations performed daily. In the development stage, the business can make do with a simple set of tools for management; however, when targeting far-reaching development, there is a need for efficient solutions to settle, monitor, and enhance the way the business operates.

When there is a need for universal solutions, looking for SAP and its modular products is always recommended, as they help streamline the business's daily performance activities.

E-commerce businesses are typically multifunctional, as they need to control multiple communication channels, orders and supply, inventory turnover, and overall business functioning. One of the vital mechanisms of any E-commerce is a warehouse, which is responsible for inbound and outbound logistics, real-time insights into the fulfillment processes, and visibility of inventory, etc.

Such a high level of functionality requires an advanced level of management and control, which can be provided by SAP for warehouse management and its tried-and-tested provider, LeverX. LeverX has been in the market of SAP implementation services for over a decade now, taking care of the client's needs from the introductory meeting till the support stage. Their proficient assistants can help to address all the questions regarding SAP functionality.

Single platform

One of the most significant commodities the EWM implementation offers is a single-platform approach. Instead of monitoring various data sources, SAP EWM presents a dashboard-like platform that supports and streamlines all warehouse processes like inbound and outbound logistics, inventory management, slotting, storage optimization, etc.

Such a data exposition lets you see the big picture and keep tabs on all the activities within the warehouse.

Multiple storage types

SAP EWM enhances the efficiency of any storage type, be it an automated storage and retrieval system, conveyor system, or pick-to-light system. Regardless of the time, SAP EWM provides businesses with tools to scale up all operations according to requirements.

Real-time visibility

Warehouses are enormous hubs with an unstoppable flow of inventory. In such conditions, there is always a standard percentage of warehouse shrinkage - 1-2%, which is considered to be a sign of an effective performance. However, when a lot of manual management is involved, the shrinkage rate can increase, bringing financial losses for the company and reducing customer trust, which will soon lead to more financial pitfalls.

Implementing SAP EWM helps keep the warehouse shrinkage under control, as all the items entering the warehouse will be assigned an inventory number, making everything traceable.

Such control is beneficial in many ways. First of all, it is easy to track every single order. Secondly, it helps track faulty goods and withdraw them from the delivery line.

Analytics

Timely analytics is a key to efficient business management. SAP EWM gives insights into all the warehouse activities. When seeing the whole picture, the managers can reorganize or change how the process is organized, thus increasing the efficiency of warehouse functioning.

Moreover, SAP EWM can easily be integrated with other SAP solutions, like SAP ERP and SAP S/4 HANA, SAP Commerce Cloud , to provide end-to-end traceability and control of the orders and the entire supply chain.

Inventory management

SAP EWM empowers every business with the ability to optimize inventory usage. EWM helps track the stock levels, access all the warehouses regardless of location, and automates replenishment. Such a timely approach makes the stock available for the customers to buy, increasing customer satisfaction and, thus, positively affecting revenue.

Order fulfillment

The speed of order processing is a crucial feature that the customer analyzes. EWM helps to streamline and automate all the processes regarding storage fulfillment, picking-packing-shipping orders, reducing the manual influence and, thus, the percentage of mistakes. When everything is automated and tracked, the reduced delivery time enhances the customer's experience related to a particular E-commerce point.

Mobile view

SAP EWM comes in the mobile form, which maximizes the workers' efficiency, as they can perform various functions or make changes on the go. Such mobility is just another layer of efficiency in the whole structure of the warehouse organization.

The most essential features SAP EWM offers for e-commerce businesses are:



Inbound and outbound logistics management

Inventory management

Slotting and storage optimization

Wave management

Picking and putaway strategies

Radiofrequency (RF) scanning and voice picking

Transportation management Event management and timely alerts

SAP EWM implementation is the first solution to consider for every business that needs to handle high volumes of inventory and orders. It presents insights into all the warehouse activities, letting managers monitor every movement within the warehouse and, thus, address all the potential issues that can arise during the process.

