Data Led Executive Search Solution Launches For Membership Sector

UK based recruitment firm, Membership Bespoke, officially launch their Executive Search division, extending its expertise in membership employment .



Building on its reputation as the most experienced recruitment firm in the membership sector, the team unveils their candidate evaluation platform, rigorous data-led assessment approach, and the appointment of a new Head of Executive Search.



Co-founder Dennis Howes explains more:

“Offering Executive Search is a natural progression for Membership Bespoke and our commitment to ensuring the best diverse talent flows through to every level and every vertical within the membership sector.

We're pioneering how senior leaders are assessed and evaluated using the latest technology to marry data led insights with expert evaluation to ensure we find the best strategic and cultural fit for member-based organisations. Now more than ever it's so important to ensure the right leaders are in place to take on the challenges facing our sector and propel membership businesses into a secure and sustainable future.

We're excited to see this next chapter in our journey unfold and look forward to working with clients across the sector.”

Head of Executive Search, Ben Spragg, joins the team to lead the new initiative. Ben joins with 25+ years of recruitment experience, specialising in top-tier talent placement.

“The world is evolving and with it come new technologies and exciting opportunities to evolve the talent acquisition process. We're embracing that as we launch Executive Search. Whilst technology doesn't replace the human element of recruitment, it does make the process run a lot smoother. Armed with deeper insights about each candidate, presented in an intuitive online platform, stakeholders can now have greater visibility throughout the search process. Our approach enables quicker, more confident decisions.”

Membership Leaders, the new online platform configured with the membership sector in mind, allows stakeholders across boards to view candidates CVs, executive summaries, McQuaig Assessment Results and Key Competency Benchmarking reports.

The team, who boast a portfolio of clients including the British Veterinary Association (BVA), Electrical Contractors Association (ECA), CIPR and Mensa amongst many more, are already working with two national associations in their pursuit of a new Managing Director and CEO roles.